Bengals' Andy Dalton: Throws for 329 yards in loss

Dalton completed 32 of 52 passes for 329 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Rams.

With the Bengals down by two scores and chasing points midway through the fourth quarter, Dalton stood in pocket at delivered an 18-yard strike to Tyler Boyd for a fourth-and-long conversion. The Bengals ended up turning the ball over on downs anyhow. That kind of encapsulates as season in which little has gone right for Dalton and the winless Bengals. Dalton has more games with multiple turnovers (four) than multiple touchdown passes (three) and, though he's been a solid option on the ground with three touchdowns, he just hasn't been able to overcome life without A.J. Green (ankle). Next up after the bye is a Ravens team that held Dalton to 237 total yards, a rushing touchdown, and a pick in Week 6.