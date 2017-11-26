Bengals' Andy Dalton: Throws for multiple touchdowns in third straight

Dalton completed 18 of 28 pass attempts for 214 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-16 win over the Browns.

He also rushed four times for 26 yards. The TCU product capped the Bengals' first drive of each half with touchdown passes and extended his interception-less streak to five. Up next is a home tilt with Pittsburgh, against whom he passed for 140 yards and two touchdowns to go with two interceptions in Week 7.

