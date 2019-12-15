Bengals' Andy Dalton: Throws four picks in loss

Dalton completed 17 of 31 passes for 151 yards, a touchdown and four interceptions during Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Patriots.

Dalton kept pace with the Patriots early in the first quarter, tossing a quick eight-yard strike to Cethan Carter to respond to New England's game-opening touchdown and followed up with a field-goal drive that gave Cincinnati a brief lead. It was downhill from there as Dalton proceeded to throw three interceptions during his first four drives of the second half and four overall, including a grisly 64-yard pick six to Stephon Gilmore. The veteran passer has just two touchdowns and five interceptions in his three-game return to the starting lineup. Next up is a matchup the Dolphins that may help determine who the heir apparent is in Cincinnati beginning in 2020.