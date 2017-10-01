Bengals' Andy Dalton: Throws four touchdown passes
Dalton completed 25 of 30 passes for 286 yards and four touchdowns Sunday against the Browns. He also carried four times for 29 yards and lost a fumble in the 31-7 win.
Dalton enjoyed easily his best game of the season in this one, completing passes to nine different receivers, including three touchdowns in the second quarter to build a big lead. He also finished as the team's top rusher, with the team's crowded running back corps failing to generate much on the ground. Dalton endured a miserable start to the season but has since bounced back with six touchdowns compared to just one turnover in the last two games. He'll look to build off of this breakout next week against the Bills.
