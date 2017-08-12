Bengals' Andy Dalton: Throws pick in Friday cameo

Dalton completed four of five passes for 38 yards with no touchdowns and an interception in Friday's 23-12 preseason win over the Bucs.

As expected, Dalton wasn't in the game for long, but did have an opportunity to get time in with top target A.J. Green and share some snaps with rookie RB Joe Mixon. Dalton spread the ball around on his one possession, connecting with Green, Tyler Eifert and Brandon LaFell before tossing an interception at the Bucs' one-yard line on a pass intended for the latter. The 29-year-old signal caller will look to build on the second 4,200-yard season of his career in the coming campaign and figures to play the entirety of the quarter at a minimum against the Chiefs next Saturday.