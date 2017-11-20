Bengals' Andy Dalton: Throws three touchdowns versus Broncos
Dalton completed 15 of 25 passes for 154 yards and three touchdowns Sunday against the Broncos. He also gained four yards on three carries int he 20-17 win.
Though he averaged just 6.2 yards per attempt, Dalton connected on touchdown passes with three different receivers and went without an interception for the fourth straight game. His team deferred to the run after building a lead, suppressing his number of attempts and accompanying yardage. Nonetheless, Dalton's 9:2 TD:INT over the last five games makes him a viable option in Week 12 against the Browns.
