Bengals' Andy Dalton: Throws two scores in Week 1 win

Dalton completed 21 of 28 passes for 243 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while adding two carries for eight yards in Sunday's season-opening, 34-23 win over the Colts.

Dalton bounced back nicely after getting picked off on his first throw of the season. He connected with John Ross for a three-yard score late in the second quarter, then orchestrated a second-half comeback from a 23-10 deficit, including a 38-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Green. The Dalton-Green connection has long propped up the quarterback's fantasy value, and Ross is starting to emerge as an additional weapon after failing to record a catch in his rookie season.