Bengals' Andy Dalton: Tosses two picks in loss

Dalton completed 12 of 20 passes for 153 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during Sunday's 51-14 loss to the Saints. He added an eight-yard run during the contest.

With A.J. Green (foot) out of the lineup, Cincinnati turned to the likes of 2017 first-round pick John Ross and things went smoothly early on, he and Dalton connecting for two-yard score in the closing moments of the first quarter to tie up the game. It was downhill from there as -- sans his longtime favorite targets like Green and Tyler Eifert (ankle) -- Dalton and the Bengals' offense stalled. Don't read too much into the interceptions as one was tipped at the line and the other was a toss to the end zone in the final moments before halftime. Still, if Green is held out into December like reports suggest, Dalton doesn't seem to have the weapons needed to keep the Bengals going, particularly next Sunday against a Ravens defense ranked in the top five in the league in quarterback rating at 83.9.