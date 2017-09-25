Bengals' Andy Dalton: Tosses two scores in Week 3 loss

Dalton completed 21 of 27 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Packers. He also rushed twice for minus-two yards.

Even though he was ultimately out-dueled by Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, Dalton -- and the rest of the Bengals offense, for that matter -- was much more effective than he was in the first two weeks of the season. This represents just his fifth game with more than one passing touchdown since the start of 2016, though. Probably not coincidentally, two of those games came against the Browns, who Dalton gets the privilege of playing in Week 4.