Bengals' Andy Dalton: Tosses two touchdowns in loss

Dalton completed 21 of 36 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 23-20 loss to the Steelers. He also rushed twice for 19 yards.

Dalton found top target A.J. Green for two red-zone touchdowns during the first half, and had a 61-yard score to Green nullified by a holding penalty in the second half. Despite that frustrating play, Dalton still fared well for himself, throwing multiple touchdowns for the fourth straight contest while extending his streak of not throwing an interception to six games. Next up for Dalton is a favorable home matchup against the Bears.