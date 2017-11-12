Bengals' Andy Dalton: Two touchdowns, two fumbles in loss
Dalton completed 20 of 35 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns while losing two fumbles in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Titans.
Dalton connected with Brandon LaFell for a 37-yard score in the first quarter and added a 70-yard touchdown to A.J. Green in the fourth. The latter touchdown gave Cincinnati a 20-17 lead with 5:03 to play, but Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was able to orchestrate a late touchdown drive of his own to win the game for the hosts. Dalton's two first-half fumbles were both costly, as the first one led to a Tennessee touchdown and the second came on 1st-and-goal from the nine-yard line.
