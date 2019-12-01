Bengals' Andy Dalton: Victorious in return

Dalton completed 22 of 37 passes for 243 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-6 win over the Jets. He also finished with minus-4 rushing yards on five attempts.

Dalton showed no signs of rust in his first appearance since Week 8, leading the Bengals to their first win of the season. He threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd in the first quarter and would have had another passing score in the second quarter if not for a brutal drop by tight end C.J. Uzomah on third-and-goal. Likely entrenched as the starter the rest of the way after a three-game cameo by Ryan Finley, Dalton will lead the Bengals into Cleveland in Week 14 sporting a 10:8 TD:INT.