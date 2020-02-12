Bengals' Andy Dalton: Will be involved in trade talks
Dalton will have a say in trade negotiations this offseason, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Expected to draft Joe Burrow at No. 1 overall, the Bengals will first explore options for trading Dalton, who has started 133 regular-season games and four playoff contests through nine seasons. The Bengals intend to find a trade that the 32-year-old approves of, hoping for a cordial exit for their longtime starting quarterback. Should nothing materialize, the Bengals can release Dalton without incurring any dead money, freeing up $17.7 million in 2020 cap space in the process, per overthecap.com. The veteran QB would then become an unrestricted free agent.
