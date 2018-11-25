Bengals' Andy Dalton: Won't finish Sunday's game

Dalton has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Browns with a right thumb injury.

Jeff Driskel will finish up Sunday's game in relief of Dalton, who completed 10 of 17 passes for 100 yards, to go along with a TD and a pick as well as two carries for 21 yards. If Dalton's injury threatens his Week 13 availability, the Bengals could add QB depth via the free agent route or they could promote Connor Cook from the team's practice squad.