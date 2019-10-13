Bengals' Andy Dalton: Zero passing TDs, falls to 0-6
Dalton completed 21 of 39 pass attempts for 235 yards, and committed one interception during Sunday's 23-17 loss to Baltimore. He also logged a two-yard rushing touchdown on the afternoon.
Dalton has endured two zero-passing touchdown outings over the past three weeks, while the Bengals have mustered a total of just 20 points in two interdivision matchups thus far in 2019. Behind an offensive line that is down Cordy Glenn (concussion) and Andre Smith (ankle), Dalton absorbed a surprisingly low five QB hits and two sacks against the Ravens, after the Bengals surrendered four sacks per game between Weeks 1 and 5. Upcoming next, Dalton may find it challenging to move the ball against a Jacksonville defense that has contained opposing quarterbacks to 361 total passing yards and one touchdown the past two weeks, after giving up a combined 607 passing yards to Tennessee and Denver during the two outings prior.
More News
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Eight straight losses as starter•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Pummeled in blowout loss•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Picked off late in close loss•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Goes for 311 yards in loss•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Sets new career high in passing•
-
Bengals' Andy Dalton: Better in third tuneup game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Week 6 Injuries: Gurley out; Who's in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...