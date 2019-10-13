Bengals' Andy Dalton: Zero passing TDs, falls to 0-6

Dalton completed 21 of 39 pass attempts for 235 yards, and committed one interception during Sunday's 23-17 loss to Baltimore. He also logged a two-yard rushing touchdown on the afternoon.

Dalton has endured two zero-passing touchdown outings over the past three weeks, while the Bengals have mustered a total of just 20 points in two interdivision matchups thus far in 2019. Behind an offensive line that is down Cordy Glenn (concussion) and Andre Smith (ankle), Dalton absorbed a surprisingly low five QB hits and two sacks against the Ravens, after the Bengals surrendered four sacks per game between Weeks 1 and 5. Upcoming next, Dalton may find it challenging to move the ball against a Jacksonville defense that has contained opposing quarterbacks to 361 total passing yards and one touchdown the past two weeks, after giving up a combined 607 passing yards to Tennessee and Denver during the two outings prior.