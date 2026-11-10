The Bengals acquired Ebiketie from the Eagles on Tuesday in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Cincinnati was in need of aid on the edge following Cashius Howell's (wrist) recent placement on IR, and Ebiketie should help fill the void. He was a rotational player for Philadelphia, logging 48 of the team's defensive snaps through the team's first nine games while tallying 25 tackles and no sacks. Ebiketie will likely be the Bengals' first defensive end off the bench behind starters Boye Mafe and Myles Murphy, while his departure should open up more playing time in Philadelphia for rookie seventh-round pick Keyshawn James-Newby.