Bengals' Auden Tate: Ample snaps await in Week 7
Tate is expected to retain a sizable role in the Bengals' passing attack Sunday against the Jaguars with A.J. Green (ankle) officially ruled out for the contest, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
Over the past four weeks, Tate has enjoyed a regular spot in three-receiver formations and has taken advantage of the opportunity, racking up 18 receptions for 255 yards and a touchdown on 33 targets during that stretch. He's garnered 17 of those targets over the past two weeks following John Ross' (shoulder) move to injured reserve, and Green's absence for at least one more game should keep Tate entrenched as one of Andy Dalton's go-to options. A matchup against the Jacksonville defense wouldn't seem overly appealing on the surface, but Tate should be aided by the Jaguars dealing away shutdown cornerback Jalen Ramsey earlier this week.
More News
-
Bengals' Auden Tate: Target monster against Ravens•
-
Bengals' Auden Tate: Tallies first career receiving TD•
-
Bengals' Auden Tate: Stepping into No. 2 role•
-
Bengals' Auden Tate: Another team-leading effort•
-
Bengals' Auden Tate: Leading receiver in Week 3 loss•
-
Bengals' Auden Tate: One red zone catch•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 7 plus offers...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Between bye weeks and injuries, we've got massive holes all over the wide receiver position...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 7 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 7 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Instant reaction: Mahomes injury hurts
Patrick Mahomes went down with what could be a serious knee injury during the first half of...