Tate is expected to retain a sizable role in the Bengals' passing attack Sunday against the Jaguars with A.J. Green (ankle) officially ruled out for the contest, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Over the past four weeks, Tate has enjoyed a regular spot in three-receiver formations and has taken advantage of the opportunity, racking up 18 receptions for 255 yards and a touchdown on 33 targets during that stretch. He's garnered 17 of those targets over the past two weeks following John Ross' (shoulder) move to injured reserve, and Green's absence for at least one more game should keep Tate entrenched as one of Andy Dalton's go-to options. A matchup against the Jacksonville defense wouldn't seem overly appealing on the surface, but Tate should be aided by the Jaguars dealing away shutdown cornerback Jalen Ramsey earlier this week.