Bengals' Auden Tate: Another team-leading effort
Tate caught four of six targets for 50 yards in Monday night's 27-3 loss to the Steelers.
Tate led the Bengals in receiving yards for a second-straight week, matching the team high in targets this time around as well. His performance was headlined by a 23-yard reception, which marked Cincinnati's longest gain in an otherwise-awful offensive display. With A.J. Green (ankle) still sidelined, and John Ross (shoulder) getting nicked up Monday, Tate could be in a good position to maintain his production going forward. He also sports a favorable matchup against the winless Cardinals in Week 5.
