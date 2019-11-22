Play

Ben Baby of ESPN.comTate (concussion) took part in Friday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

It won't be clear until after practice how much work Tate got in, but it's a good sign that he was on the field at all after sitting out the previous days. The Bengals will reveal Tate's status for Week 12 when they reveal their final injury report of the week following Friday's session.

