Tate will take the field for the Week 3 matchup against Philadelphia, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Tate saw 15 snaps in the season opener, but was a healthy scratch Week 2 against Cincinnati. The door is open to seeing the field a bit more this week, however, as John Ross will be a healthy scratch for the contest. Even with Ross out, A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd are expected to carry most of the weight in the passing game, with Tee Higgins also in line to see the start (per Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site).