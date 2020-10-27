site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Auden Tate: Barely active
Tate had no catches on just one target while playing just six snaps in Sunday's loss to the Browns.
Tate was battling a shoulder injury and had to miss the Week 6 loss to the Colts, and perhaps because of that Mike Thomas has surpassed him.
