Tate fielded 22 percent of the offensive snaps but he did not receive a single target during Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Chargers.

The 2018 seventh-round draft choice seemed primed to make an impact coming into the new season, but it was instead Mike Thomas who stepped up as the No. 4 option at receiver behind A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, and John Ross. Even with a promising training camp from Tate this summer, his fantasy impact during 2020 may be sporadic given how many mouths there are to feed within the Bengals' passing attack. During Week 2, Tate will remain a depth option at receiver as Cincinnati takes on a Browns defense that surrendered three passing touchdowns to the Ravens in its season debut.