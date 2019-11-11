Tate caught three of six targets for 36 yards during Sunday's 49-13 loss to Baltimore.

Sunday's loss was the first time in over a month that Tate was held to under 60 yards. The dynamic sophomore has been targeted at least six times in seven consecutive games and boasts big-play potential, but with Andy Dalton and now rookie Ryan Finley throwing him the ball, he's mostly been held in check this season. Sunday brings a matchup against a weak Raiders pass defense and more conjecture about when A.J. Green (ankle) will return to the field after unsuccessful workouts earlier this week.