Bengals' Auden Tate: Carted off field
Tate was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Raiders with an apparent neck injury, Jerry McDonald of the Oakland Tribune reports.
Tate was hit from behind after making a reception, and his neck bent in an awkward manner. Fortunately, he was able to give a thumbs up sign as he was loaded onto the cart, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. The hit occurred with just a few minutes to go in Sunday's contest, so Tate's day is presumably over. His status will be updated again when more details are released.
