Bengals' Auden Tate: Catches touchdown in preseason game
Tate caught a five-yard touchdown pass on a played designed to take advantage of his height and hands in Thursday's preseason win over Washington, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
The Bengals are finding it difficult to cut down to seven or possibly even six receivers for the start of the season. A.J. Green's injury will likely encourage the team to keep seven, but that's not a guarantee. Green, Tyler Boyd, John Ross and Alex Erickson are pretty safe, and Cody Core has a pretty good hold on a roster slot too. That means that Tate is competing with Josh Malone, Stanley Morgan Jr. and Damion Willis for one or two spots.
