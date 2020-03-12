Play

Tate (knee) received medical clearance to resume all football activities, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Tate was placed on injured reserve after suffering a sprained MCL on Dec. 8, finishing 2019 with 40 receptions for 575 yards (14.4 per reception, 7.2 per target) and one touchdown in 12 games (10 starts). Tate's 50 percent catch rate tied for 192nd among 199 qualified pass catchers, but he had no shortage of highlight-reel receptions and also tied for fourth in the league with seven pass interference penalties drawn. With Tyler Boyd on a long-term contract and A.J. Green likely to be re-signed or franchise tagged, the Bengals may have Tate and John Ross competing for one starting job in 2020. The team is expected to use the No. 1 overall pick on QB Joe Burrow, while Andy Dalton figures to be traded or cut.

