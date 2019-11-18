Bengals' Auden Tate: Diagnosed with concussion
Coach Zac Taylor said Tate suffered a concussion and a cervical strain during Sunday's 17-10 loss at Oakland, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
While making his fourth catch of Sunday's contest, Tate took a hit in which his neck was bent awkwardly, necessitating a ride from the cart to get off the field. He was able to join the Bengals on the return flight to Cincinnati, albeit with a neck brace in tow. Now suffering from a concussion as well, Tate is subject to the protocol for head injuries, which will determine his return to action.
