Tate (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's season opener against the Seahawks, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Tate has been managing a knee injury for just over two weeks. A timetable for his recovery remains undisclosed. Fellow depth receiver Pharoh Cooper could see increased usage as long as Tate remains sidelined.

