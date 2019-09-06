Bengals' Auden Tate: Doubtful for Week 1
Tate (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's season opener against the Seahawks, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Tate has been managing a knee injury for just over two weeks. A timetable for his recovery remains undisclosed. Fellow depth receiver Pharoh Cooper could see increased usage as long as Tate remains sidelined.
More News
-
Bengals' Auden Tate: Full go at Thursday's practice•
-
Bengals' Auden Tate: Injury severity downplayed•
-
Bengals' Auden Tate: Ruled out with knee issue•
-
Bengals' Auden Tate: Catches touchdown in preseason game•
-
Bengals' Auden Tate: Turning heads at minicamp•
-
Bengals' Auden Tate: One catch against Steelers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Can you actually trust Brown in Week 1?
Even if Antonio Brown plays in Week 1 — which is still a massive if — Chris Towers says you...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 1 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews the key takeaways from Thursday Night Football's action, and rounds up the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Off to a fast start
We haven't seen many quarterbacks with the kind of potential to do damage with their legs like...