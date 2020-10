Tate (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game in Indianapolis, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Tate looks like he's trending toward missing his first game of the season due to injury, though he was also a healthy scratch Week 2. The third-year wideout has only seen more than one target in a single game this season, so if he were to miss Sunday's game against the Colts it likely won't have a major impact on Cincinnati's offensive gameplan.