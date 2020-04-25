Bengals' Auden Tate: Drops on depth chart
With the selection of Tee Higgins by the Bengals in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday, Tate (knee) could begin the season as low as fifth on the depth chart.
Tate first has to show that he can play at game speed, though it's a good sign that he's been medically cleared to resume football activities after ending his season with an MCL sprain on Dec. 8. But he has to compete with the likes of A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, Higgins and John Ross just to get on the field.
