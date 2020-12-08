Tate (shoulder) is expected to require 4-to-6 months of recovery time after undergoing surgery Tuesday to repair a torn labrum, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The estimated timeline could make it difficult for Tate to gain clearance for OTAs, but he should be back to 100 percent by the time training camp gets underway in July or August. Before suffering the season-ending injury, Tate had been serving as the Bengals' No. 4 receiver. He wraps up his third NFL campaign with 14 receptions for 150 yards and no touchdowns over nine appearances.