Tate (knee) was a full go at Thursday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Tate had been dealing with a knee injury earlier in the preseason and was a limited participant Wednesday, but looks set to suit up for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, barring a setback. He will be a depth option in the wide receiver corps and help out on special teams.

