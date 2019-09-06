Bengals' Auden Tate: Full go at Thursday's practice
Tate (knee) was a full go at Thursday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Tate had been dealing with a knee injury earlier in the preseason and was a limited participant Wednesday, but looks set to suit up for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, barring a setback. He will be a depth option in the wide receiver corps and help out on special teams.
More News
-
Bengals' Auden Tate: Injury severity downplayed•
-
Bengals' Auden Tate: Ruled out with knee issue•
-
Bengals' Auden Tate: Catches touchdown in preseason game•
-
Bengals' Auden Tate: Turning heads at minicamp•
-
Bengals' Auden Tate: One catch against Steelers•
-
Bengals' Auden Tate: Could see more action•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Off to a fast start
We haven't seen many quarterbacks with the kind of potential to do damage with their legs like...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 TE Preview: Finding help
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about tight end in Week 1 including projections,...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 QB Preview: Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 1 including...