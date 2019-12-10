Bengals' Auden Tate: Heads to IR
The Bengals placed Tate (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Tate suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee this past Sunday in Cleveland. With just three games remaining on the schedule, the Bengals' hand likely was forced, but his breakout campaign has come to a close. He'll end it having caught 40 of 80 passes for 575 yards and one TD in 12 contests.
