Bengals' Auden Tate: Injury severity downplayed
Tate's knee injury is not considered overly serious, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Tate was forced to exit Thursday's preseason loss to the Giants due to a knee injury. The second-year wideout underwent an MRI at halftime which revealed no structural damage, and does not appear in line to miss significant time. Tate is competing for a depth role with the Bengals.
More News
-
Bengals' Auden Tate: Ruled out with knee issue•
-
Bengals' Auden Tate: Catches touchdown in preseason game•
-
Bengals' Auden Tate: Turning heads at minicamp•
-
Bengals' Auden Tate: One catch against Steelers•
-
Bengals' Auden Tate: Could see more action•
-
Bengals' Auden Tate: Seven targets against Browns•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Davis down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 3 Quarterback News
Heath Cummings breaks down the important things we saw at quarterback in Week 3 of the Pre...
-
Fantasy football prep: Best ball advice
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...
-
Newton hurt ankle against Patriots
Cam Newton hurt his left foot at New England in preseason play, but the Panthers think he'll...
-
Fantasy football auction draft rankings
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...