The Bengals placed Tate on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Tate's placement on the list indicates that he's either tested positive for COVID-19 or has been in close contact with an infected person. Due to the timing of his placement on the list, Tate appears unlikely to be available for Sunday's game against the Giants. Tate has been serving as the Bengals' No. 4 receiver this season, recording 14 receptions for 150 yards on 20 targets over his eight appearances.