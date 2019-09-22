Bengals' Auden Tate: Leading receiver in Week 3 loss
Tate caught six of 10 targets for a team-high 88 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 21-17 loss to Buffalo.
Tate was heavily involved in this one while fellow wideout John Ross barely made an impact after topping 100 yards in each of the first two weeks. With Tyler Boyd getting the majority of quarterback Andy Dalton's attention and A.J. Green (ankle) due for heavy volume whenever he returns from his injury, Tate and Ross will likely struggle to establish week-to-week consistency but are both capable of producing offensive outbursts.
