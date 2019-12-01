Tate caught four of seven targets for a team-high 66 yards in Sunday's 22-6 win over the Jets.

Tate has eclipsed 60 yards in each of the last four games with Andy Dalton under center, with three less effective games quarterbacked by Ryan Finley interrupting that streak. Dalton is expected to remain Cincinnati's starting quarterback for the remainder of the season after leading the team to its first win of the season in this one, so Tate could be a sneaky-good pickup against the Browns in Week 14 and beyond if he's sitting on the waiver wire.