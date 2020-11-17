Tate played only 12 snaps in Sunday's loss to the Steelers, catching two passes for 24 yards on four targets.

Tate's limited chances are a bit of a surprise, given that he had 33 snaps in the win prior to the bye week, and that the Bengals were trailing throughout this game. At least for this game, he's clearly fourth in line, behind Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and A.J. Green. Green didn't do much at all with his snaps, however, so perhaps later in the season the Bengals might just turn their attention to Tate more as part of their future.