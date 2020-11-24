site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bengals-auden-tate-limited-to-two-targets | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bengals' Auden Tate: Limited to two targets
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 24, 2020
at
1:30 am ET 1 min read
Tate had one catch for five yards on two targets in Sunday's loss to Washington.
Tate was on the field for 21 offensive snaps, good for a 31 percent share, but with the second half becoming a total loss after Joe Burrow's injury, there was little chance for Tate to impact the game.
More News
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
22D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
28D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10/22/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/21/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/18/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about the big game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 19 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read