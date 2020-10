Tate had one catch for 12 yards in the Bengals' loss to the Ravens in Week 5.

Tate's usage was limited despite A.J. Green's hamstring injury, as frequently Joe Burrow didn't have time to go through his progressions and locked in on Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon. If Green has to miss Week 6's game against the Colts, Tate could be bigger part of the game plan.