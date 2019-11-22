Tate (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Tate -- who didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday -- was listed as a limited practice participant Friday, so he has a chance to play Sunday after clearing the NFL's concussion protocol, according to Ben Baby of ESPN.com. If he does play this weekend, Tate -- along with Tyler Boyd and Alex Erickson -- would be in line to head the Bengals' Week 12 wideout corps, with A.J. Green (ankle) still sidelined.