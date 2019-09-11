Bengals' Auden Tate: Logs full practice
Tate (knee) was listed as a full participant for Wednesday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Tate was unable to make his 2019 debut in Week 1 while nursing the knee injury, but as evidenced by this news, is on track to return for Sunday's game against the 49ers. Even though he's healthy, the Florida State product is buried at the bottom of the Bengals' depth chart, so his return likely won't impact the offense too much.
