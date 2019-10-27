Bengals' Auden Tate: Makes highlight reel catch
Tate caught five of 13 targets for 65 yards during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Rams.
With the Bengals down by two scores and facing fourth-and-10, Andy Dalton tossed it up between defenders and Tate, fading back, hauled it in for a 27-yard conversion. The sophomore target continues to be a bright spot on a winless Bengals team with little for which to cheer. Tate has either scored or tallied at least 50 yards in six consecutive games and, after the bye, gets a Ravens defense that surrendered a career-high 91 yards to him in Week 6.
