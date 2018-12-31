Bengals' Auden Tate: One catch against Steelers
Tate had one catch for 15 yards on three targets in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.
Tate was out of favor with the Bengals' coaching staff for most of the season, but due to injuries decimating their receiving corps he was active for seven of the last eight games. The seventh-rounder finished his rookie season with four catches for 35 yards on 12 targets.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...