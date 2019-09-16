Tate had one catch for six yards in Sunday's loss to the Niners. He was targeted twice in the game.

The encouraging aspect of Tate's catch was that it was on a bubble screen in the red zone, and that he was on the field for other snaps in scoring position. Those snaps will likely dry up once A.J. Green returns, but his unique skill set makes him a potential touchdown vulture for the next few weeks.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories