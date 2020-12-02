site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Auden Tate: Placed on IR
Tate (shoulder) has landed on IR.
With Tate now slated to miss at least three games, the Bengals wideout corps will continue to be headed by Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and A.J. Green.
