Tate (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Tate logged two limited sessions to cap off last week's set of practices, but he was ultimately ruled out for Sunday's loss to the Colts. It's encouraging that he's on the field to begin the week ahead of this Sunday's matchup against the Browns. Even if he returns to action, he's buried on the depth chart with A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins commanding most of the reps in three-wide sets.