Tate was promoted to the active roster Monday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Tate's rookie campaign has gotten off to a bit of a rocky start but things seem to be trending in the right direction for the seventh-round pick following the promotion. It's unlikely he'll work his way into the offensive game plan with Cincinnati this season, but there seems to be an opportunity to earn a mainstay on special teams.

