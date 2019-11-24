Tate caught one of three targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Steelers.

Making his return from a concussion, Tate was an afterthought in the passing game and managed to haul in just one of the passes sent his way. He didn't appear to suffer any setbacks, which is a positive sign, but his inability to make a real impact doesn't bode well for his fantasy value. Tate will look to get more involved next Sunday against the Jets.