Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan praised Tate's performance in spring practices, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. "[Tate] has a really unique skill set that makes him one of the best out there in terms of contested catches," Callahan said. "And he's huge. As a fourth receiver, he's been good this spring."

Tate seems to have made a clean recovery from early-December surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder. He opened 2020 as the Bengals' No. 4 receiver after putting up 575 yards the previous year, but Tate ultimately managed only 14 catches for 150 yards in nine games last season. It sounds like he's ahead of Mike Thomas for the No. 4 job this year, while Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Ja'Marr Chase are locked in as the starters at wide receiver.